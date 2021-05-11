CONWAY — The Mt. Washington Valley Trails Association has announced that it has been awarded a $5,000 grant from REI Co-op, which will support Phase 2 of the Conway Alternative Transportation and Recreation Multi-Use Path.
After completing engineering and entering construction for Phase 1, the North Conway Rec Path project, MWV Trails Association will begin planning for Phase 2.
The second phase will connect to the North Conway Rec Path at Hemlock Lane in Conway (behind Walmart and Settlers Green Outlet Village) and proceed southerly to the existing Conway path, in an established Trail easement corridor. When both paths are complete, this will provide a continuous alternative transportation and recreation multi-use rec path from Cranmore Resort and North Conway Village to Conway, for a total of 8 miles of path. The estimated length of Phase 2 is 1.6 miles and will include a bridge or tunnel to cross a major road, for a total projected cost of $2.9 million.
MWV Trails Association is a 501(c)(3) New Hampshire non-profit organization dedicated to developing and maintaining a trail network within the Mount Washington Valley of New Hampshire for alternative, non-motorized, and off-road transportation and recreational use.
The mission of the Mt Washington Valley Trails Association is to build and maintain multi-use recreation paths within the Mount Washington Valley area that provide residents and visitors alternative community access and opportunities for safe, family-oriented recreation and transportation.
The goal and dream of the Trails Association, it says, “is to see the Mount Washington Valley Recreation Path incorporated into a continuous 70-mile family-friendly ‘Linear Parkway’ stretching from Portland, Maine, through Bartlett, New Hampshire and beyond to be enjoyed by local residents and visitors to our valley.”
As a member-owned co-op, REI invests in the outdoor community, supporting efforts that steward and maintain local trails and public lands and connect underrepresented groups to the outdoors. To learn more about the co-op’s investment, click here. REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation’s largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of more than 20 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service.
REI has 168 locations in 39 states and the District of Columbia.
