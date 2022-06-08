MADISON — It's time for another summer stroll down memory lane at the Madison Historical Society, located at 19 East Madison Road.
This summer's exhibit is titled "Yesterday's Child" and will feature toys, clothing, furniture and other items related to a child's life.
There are pieces from the society's vast collection, as well as items generously loaned by members of the community. Whether you helped to build a go-kart, had a favorite doll or used an erector set, you will find something to smile about.
New this year is a raffle called "The Giving Tree" with three trees representing veterans, the historical society and Hearth and Home. They are trimmed with gift cards, a gift basket and many other items both useful and fun. The raffle will continue through the summer at the museum and at Listening by The Lake (monthly music events). Drawing will be at the museum's last open day in August. The winners take home all the gifts on and under the trees (not the trees). The proceeds will be used for archival products to help preserve Madison's history.
The exhibit will be opening on Tuesday, June 7 from 2-4 p.m. and will continue to be open Tuesdays through Sept. 6. During Old Home Week, there will also be museum hours 2-4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, through Friday, Aug. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.