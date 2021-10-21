JACKSON — In observance of National Drug Take Back Day, the Jackson Police will be accepting citizens' unwanted prescription drugs for proper disposal on Saturday.
They will have a drive-thru site outside the Jackson Grammar School from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
According to Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley, "This vital program dedicates one day a year to help facilitate the safe disposal of expired or unused medications in communities all across our nation.
"From a social and environmental standpoint, this program saves lives. Safely removing unused medications from homes is the best way to avoid misuse, accidental overdose and even burglaries should criminals suspect that you have pain medicine in your possession," Perley said.
In addition, "environmentally, studies have shown that flushing pills down the toilet, or putting them into landfills can poison our waterways."
Of the drive-thru site, Perley said: "All you need to do is drive-in, drop off your expired or unused medications, and off you go! Car trouble? Out of gas? We'll even come by to pick up the medicine at your home if needed. Just call (603) 383-9292 and let them know where you are in Jackson. We will take care of the rest."
At last October's Drug Take Back Day, Jackson police recovered 122 pounds of drugs and medicines that otherwise would have ended up in landfills, water systems or could have been inadvertently diverted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.