CHATHAM — The Chatham Historical Society will host a History Walk on the Little Chatham Road on Saturday, Oct. 10, at 10 a.m.
Doug Burnell, president of the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust, land surveyor, and a conserved-woodland owner on Little Chatham Road, will lead the walk and talk about the geography, farmsteads and history of the area.
The Ridge Road, as it was once called, was the main way from Fryeburg, Maine, to the important mills on the outlet of Upper Kimball Pond, and the settlement of Little Chatham developed back along it. The walk will cover almost a mile of this historic road, with stops at many significant landmarks along the way.
Jeanne Eastman, president of the Chatham Historical Society, said: “The stretch of wooded road used to be a busy neighborhood. Burnell will help us imagine the farms, the schoolhouse, the cattle pound and the views as we explore remaining stone structures and hear stories about the former residents.”
The walk will begin at the Chatham/Conway Town Line on Little Chatham Road, about 1.9 miles north from the West Fryeburg Road (Route 113) and 2.2 miles south from the South Chatham Road. The rain date is Sunday, Oct. 11, at 1 p.m. For more information, call (603) 694-3388. At the conclusion of the walk will be the drawing of raffle prizes.
Tickets may be purchased up until the start of the walk. Prizes are a photo of a loon family on Lower Kimball Pond, by Fran West; a painting of a Chatham barn by Ann Landers; a crocheted afghan by Ellie Waterman; felted mittens by Kathleen Panno; and a felted tufted titmouse by Marjorie Talako. Contact the Chatham Historical Society at chathamhistoricalnh.org to purchase tickets in advance.
