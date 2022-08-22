gllt

Standing in front of a residence protected by the National Trust for Historic Preservation at Eastman Hill Stock Farm in Lovell GLLT staff (from left): Rhyan Paquereau (stewardship manager), Sam Teixeira and Andy Irwin (summer interns), Leigh Hayes (education director), Alice Bragg (office manager), and Erika Rowland (executive director). (JILL RUNDLE PHOTO)

LOVELL, Maine — Greater Lovell Land Trust has announced it has achieved national recognition — joining a network of over 450 accredited land trusts across the nation that have demonstrated their commitment to professional excellence and to maintaining the public's trust in their work.

"Accreditation demonstrates Greater Lovell Land Trust's commitment to permanent land conservation in Maine by reaching this important milestone," said Erika Rowland, executive director.

