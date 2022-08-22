Standing in front of a residence protected by the National Trust for Historic Preservation at Eastman Hill Stock Farm in Lovell GLLT staff (from left): Rhyan Paquereau (stewardship manager), Sam Teixeira and Andy Irwin (summer interns), Leigh Hayes (education director), Alice Bragg (office manager), and Erika Rowland (executive director). (JILL RUNDLE PHOTO)
LOVELL, Maine — Greater Lovell Land Trust has announced it has achieved national recognition — joining a network of over 450 accredited land trusts across the nation that have demonstrated their commitment to professional excellence and to maintaining the public's trust in their work.
"Accreditation demonstrates Greater Lovell Land Trust's commitment to permanent land conservation in Maine by reaching this important milestone," said Erika Rowland, executive director.
The Greater Lovell Land Trust provided extensive documentation and was subject to a comprehensive third-party evaluation prior to achieving this distinction. Accredited land trust steward almost 20 million acres of land — the size of Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island combined.
"We are a stronger organization for having gone through this rigorous program. Our strength means that ecosystems in the Cold River, Kezar Lake and Kezar River watersheds will be protected forever, and our work serving the towns of Lovell, Stoneham, Stow and Sweden will assure that open lands will benefit communities into the future," said Jill Rundle, board president.
Greater Lovell Land Trust currently conserves just over 6,000 acres within the four western Maine communities it serves, providing hiking trails, water access, and White Mountains views at many sites.
Working closely with local schools, community groups, and other conservation organizations, the land trust offers year-round environmental education and outdoor programs on a range of topics that are free to all.
"It is exciting to recognize Greater Lovell Land Trust with this national mark of distinction," said Melissa Kalvestrand, executive director of the commission.
"Donors and partners can trust that the more than 450 accredited land trusts across the country are united behind strong standards and have demonstrated sound finances, ethical conduct, responsible governance, and lasting stewardship."
The Greater Lovell Land Trust works with our neighbors, towns, and like-minded organizations to protect and preserve the ecosystems of the Kezar River, Kezar Lake, and Cold River watersheds for the benefit and enjoyment of the natural and human communities today and as a legacy for the future. The land trust conserves and stewards just over 6,000 acres of land in the towns of Lovell, Stoneham, Stow and Sweden, providing public access at ten sites and maintaining nearly 20 miles of trail.
