CAMPTON — As most visitors to the White Mountain National Forest are aware, fees are required at many of the developed recreation sites on the National Forest.
These fees help to maintain and improve these popular sites. Now, there is a new convenient way for visitors to purchase a day-use pass — online at recreation.gov.
Your pass is emailed as a PDF and can be printed out for your trip.
This convenient new method enables visitors to plan ahead and purchase a recreation pass before arrival.
Passes are good for all White Mountain National Forest day use sites for the day of purchase.
If you weren’t able to plan ahead, you have the option to purchase one at the site as long as you have cellular service. With the onsite purchase you won’t have a pass to display on your vehicle dashboard, but your license plate number will be used by our compliance officers for verification of a pass.
Since cell coverage is limited in many areas of the National Forest visitors are encouraged to plan ahead and purchase the digital pass before arriving.
If you are visiting the forest for more than a day or will return multiple times, an annual pass option is available. The annual pass is valid for one year from the month of purchase. It can be purchased at Ranger District Offices, located in Gorham, Conway and Plymouth; from local vendor;s or online at myscenicdrives.com.
