Louise Hood, surrounded by her children and grandchildren, holds up a plaque honoring her late husband Raymond Rudolph "Rudy" Hood for his 66 years of service in the railroad industry aboard a special train operating from North Conway to Frankenstein Trestle on Oct. 29. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
A special train, operating from North Conway to Frankenstein Trestle, waits in the Conway Scenic Railroad station carrying the family of the late Raymond Rudolph "Rudy" Hood before a dedication in his honor for his 66 years of service in the railroad industry on Oct. 29. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
The late Rudy Hood is seen on a train at Conway Scenic Railroad. He worked in trains for 66 years. He died in January at age 91. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — On Oct. 29, Conway Scenic Railroad in conjunction with the 470 Railroad Club operated a special train for the family of late Conway Scenic employee Raymond Rudolf "Rudy"Hood. This unusual one-car special train took Hood’s wife, Louise, children, and grandchildren from North Conway to the famed Frankenstein Trestle, where locomotive 4266 was dedicated to Hood and now carries his name on the cab.
Hood was born in Berlin in 1930, where he lived for most his life. He was a lifelong railroader with a 66-year career that began with B&M, and included Berlin Mills Railway and Conway Scenic.
He was among the last living links to the steam era, having fired steam locomotives for B&M in his early years. He worked for Conway Scenic for 33 years, retiring at the age of 85, and was highly regarded for his skill as steam and diesel engineer and knowledge of local railroad history. He was an Army veteran and a member of White Mountain Post 2520 VFW. Hood passed away in January at the age of 91.
Locomotive 4266 is a General Motors F7A, one of several former Boston & Maine locomotives owne by the 470 Club and regularly operated on Conway Scenic Railroad. It was recently restored and along with sister F7A 4268 have made several high profile trips to Crawford notch in recent months.
The 470 Club is a non-profit group dedicated to authentic New England railroad preservation.
