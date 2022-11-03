By Brian Solomon, special to The Conway Daily Sun

CONWAY — On Oct. 29, Conway Scenic Railroad in conjunction with the 470 Railroad Club operated a special train for the family of late Conway Scenic employee Raymond Rudolf "Rudy"Hood. This unusual one-car special train took Hood’s wife, Louise, children, and grandchildren from North Conway to the famed Frankenstein Trestle, where locomotive 4266 was dedicated to Hood and now carries his name on the cab.

