VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — Naval Base Ventura County welcomed its newest leader Capt. Robert “Barr” Kimnach III, while celebrating the retirement of its departing leader Capt. Jeff Chism at Point Mugu on July 8.
Rear Adm. Bette Bolivar, commander of Navy Region Southwest, officiated the change of command during a ceremony attended by military personnel, distinguished visitors and civilian guests.
“Capt. Chism has taken community engagement to the highest level,” said Bolivar. “His achievements have truly reflected our mission and enabled warfighter readiness. Jeff’s vision of Ventura County has been unmatched.”
Chism oversaw the completion of two entry control points at Point Mugu and Port Hueneme. Under Chism, NBVC was selected to be an observation installation for the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services to provide quarantine support during the COVID-19 pandemic. He managed disaster response teams for 10-major wildfires, including the safe and successful evacuation of Point Mugu during the catastrophic Woolsey Fire.
Chism was presented with the Legion of Merit for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding service as NBVC commander from June 2018-July 2021.
Chism thanked people by name, his family, fellow service members and those he worked with in Ventura County.
“This is an emotional day for me,” said Chism. “This job is much bigger than any single contribution. It’s about service, it’s about dedication to duty and the oath. Taking care of people around us is important, and it is what we do."
Following the reading of orders and assumption of command, Capt. Robert “Barr” Kimnach III took command of NBVC following an assignment with U.S. 3rd Fleet.
Capt. Kimnach was born in Memorial Hospital in North Conway, son of Bob Kimnach of Kearsarge, N.H. He grew up in Essex, Conn., living with his mother, Melissa Rowe, and graduating from Xavier High School, in 1994. His grandparents, Walter and Grace Rowe are formerly of Essex.
Before taking command of Naval Base Ventura County he served with U.S. 3rd Fleet. He earned his commission through the University of North Carolina Reserve Officer Training Corps Program in 1998 and was designated a Naval Aviator in 1999. He has accumulated over 2,800 hours flying operationally in both SH-60B and MH-60R Seahawk helicopters.
Kimnach said: “Jeff has set up the NBVC team for success, and I hope to retain all the knowledge he has shared. Today we honor him during his retirement, but we also celebrate his legacy which has helped carry NBVC into the future."
Adm. Bolivar said: "Capt. Chism’s dedication to civic duty has made an impact on this base and community that will be felt for a long time. Now, I am certain that Capt. Kimnach can retain this vision as he is the right person at the right time.”
U.S. Rep. Julia Brownley (D-Calif), Rear Adm. Scott Dillon, commander, Naval Air Warfare Center, and Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub were among the many distinguished guests.
The change of command ceremony is a time-honored naval tradition that draws its origins from ancient customs and laws of the sea begun by early seafaring men and women. By custom, this ceremony must be formal and impressive as to strengthen the respect for authority and guarantee that “all hands” personally witness the official passing of command between officers who are duly authorized to assume control.
NBVC is a premier naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. Strategically located in a non-encroached coastal area of Southern California, NBVC uses its superior geographical location as a key element in the DoD mission infrastructure.
