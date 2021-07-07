WORCESTER, Mass. — At Worcester Polytechnic Institute, all undergraduates are required to complete a research-driven, professional-level project that applies science and technology to addresses an important societal need or issue.
Eric Bormann of North Conway, majoring in biology and biotechnology, member of the class of 2022, completed the project titled "Duckweed Farming Pilot Project with Yerevan, Armenia (IQP)."
For more information, go to wpi.edu.
