ALBANY — On June 14, Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School graduated its first class of eighth-grade students with a ceremony at Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany.
Students, faculty and families gathered in a heartwarming celebration of the students’ accomplishments.
The ceremony opened with a song sung by the school’s faculty and included the students singing songs of their choice; a cello solo by an eighth-grade student; Head of School Sarah Arnold and faculty members Sarah Davidson and Michael Fitzharris each delivering addresses to the class and community before the presentation of the diplomas.
Additionally, each student offered a reflection on their education over the years, which were filled with thanks to their teachers, families and the community.
“What sets us apart from other schools is that our aim is not narrow but is both wide and far, because what we aim for is not simply the communication of knowledge, but the building of capacities,” Davidson said in her graduation address.
“In this sense, you have been given a truly unique education. You have the capacity to relate to your fellow human beings, the capacity to listen deeply and openly, the capacity to think deep and complex thoughts, the capacity to appreciate the human need for beauty, and the capacity to create such beauty.
“You have the capacity to love, to be generous and compassionate, and to be silent. You have the capacity to appreciate the natural world, and our responsibility to the Earth. You have the capacity for sustained work, and for gratitude. You also have the very important capacity to learn.”
Northeast Woodland’s vision is to create an environment of nature-based learning focused on a Waldorf education model with the goal of making this education available to all who wish to attend.
Northeast Woodland’s mission is to awaken children to the joy and wonder of learning through nature combined with the living arts, academics and the role these elements play in the development of the whole child.
The school nurtures creativity, individuality and independent thinking to inspire and prepare children to pursue educational excellence and enter their community and the world with confidence, competence and compassion.
The school encourages students to be lifelong learners and contributors to their communities and society as a whole. Northeast Woodland serves pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.