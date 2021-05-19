Name: Molly Damon
Age: 17.
Family (parents’ and siblings’ names): Rhonda and Scott Damon, Brantley Damon.
Hometown: Tamworth.
Grade: Senior.
Instruments you play at KHS: “The best instrument — trumpet, and I also play guitar.”
How long have you been playing: “Eight years.”
Who or what inspired you to play a musical instrument: “When going to pick out an instrument I buzzed the mouthpiece.”
What has been your favorite high school music moment: “2019.”
How has COVID-19 impacted you: “I have missed playing with my fellow classmates.”
What's your goal for the future: “I’m going to college to be a big animal veterinarian.”
Favorite senior musician and why you selected him/her: “My favorite senior is Kaela (Boothby) because she did a great job during her year of being drum major. In the 4 years we have been in band together, she has been helpful to not only the younger saxes but has been there for every senior.”
Favorite food: “Birds of a Feather.”
Favorite movies: “‘The Land Before Time.’”
Favorite television show: “‘Criminal Minds.’”
Favorite musician: “Elton John.”
Favorite band: “Pierce the Veil.”
Favorite subject: “Chemistry.”
Advice for future KHS band members: “Don’t give up on your instrument, it can get really hard but it’s worth it.”
Future plans: “I am going to a biology program in UMF and get my DVM in big animal veterinary.”
If you could see any artist in concert who would it be? “Fleetwood Mac.”
If you could meet any person in the world who would you like to meet? “John Lennon, if he was still alive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.