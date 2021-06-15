Age: 17.
Family: Father Nathan Boothby, mother Casey Boothby and sister-Karlie Boothby.
Hometown: Conway.
Grade: Senior.
Instruments you play at KHS: “I mainly play alto saxophone, but I play tenor and baritone saxophone, too.”
How long have you been playing: “I have been playing alto saxophone for nine years.”
Who or what inspired you to play a musical instrument: “There was an assembly at my elementary school when I was in fourth grade where we got to pick an instrument to play in band. As soon as I laid my eyes on the shiny saxophone on stage and played it for the first time, I knew that was my instrument and I have been playing ever since.’
What has been your favorite high school music moment: “Kennett High School Spring Concert 2019.”
How has COVID-19 impacted you: “I miss just being able to play my instrument whenever I want to without a mask and being able to do marching band. I also miss just being with my band friends and being able to talk without six feet in between us.”
What's your goal for the future: “I want to have a successful career in the Air Force and serve my country well.”
Favorite senior musician and why you selected him/her: ‘Sierra Parsons as my favorite senior and the reason is because she’s a queen.”
Favorite food: “Steak.”
Favorite movies: “‘Pretty Woman’ and ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s.’”
Favorite television show: ‘“Prison Break.’”
Favorite musician: Paul McCartney.
Favorite band: Fleetwood Mac.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.