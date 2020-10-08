NEWTON, Mass. — More than 50 second-year students at Lasell University, including Madigan Avery of Jackson, are enrolled in the Lasell Works Program. Avery began the program's Sophomore Year Experience this fall.
Lasell Works is a career development and cost-savings initiative that offers professional mentorship and allows students to take all of their sophomore year coursework online in order to engage in yearlong work experiences. These work experiences provide students with unparalleled opportunities to connect what they learn in the classroom with hands-on experience, and a decreased tuition rate ensures that students graduate in healthy financial situations.
For more information contact, Samantha Mocle, assistant director of communications at smocle@lasell.edu or at (617) 243-2386.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.