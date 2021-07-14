SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Jonathan Caputo, of Silver Lake graduated from Union College last weekend.
Caputo, a member of the Class of 2021 majoring in computer science, graduated with a bachelor of science summa cum laude.
•••
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Aaron M. Lamar of North Conway graduated cum laude from Western New England University with a BSE in civil engineering.
The undergraduate ceremony was held on Saturday, May 15. More than 480 students received degrees.
•••
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Amanda Nusbaum of Conway has earned a master of education degree in physical education from Springfield College for studies completed in 2021.
Springfield College concluded its 2021 commencement weekend ceremonies with eight separate in-person ceremonies at Stagg Field on the Springfield College main campus, four on Saturday, May 15 and four on Sunday, May 16.
•••
ANGOLA, Ind. — Alexandra Robinson of Center Harbor completed requirements for a degree from Trine University at the end of the spring 2021 semester.
Robinson earned a degree in sport and recreation at Trine.
•••
BRISTOL, R.I. — The following local residents were among the students who received their degrees in May as part of Roger Williams University’s Class of 2021:
Noah Lautenschlager of North Conway, graduates with a B.S. in finance; and Michael Welch of Freedom graduates with a B.S. in architecture.
•••
DURHAM — The following students graduated from the University of New Hampshire in Durham over the weekend of Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23:
David Barry of Center Conway graduated with a BS degree in nutrition and wellness; Isabelle Elise Margerit of Chocorua graduated with a MPH degree in public health; Carson Behr of Conway graduated with a BS degree in genetics; Justice Ohanasian of Freedom graduated magna cum laude with a BS degree in social work; Bowdin Yalenezian of Glen graduated with a BSSTAT degree in statistics; Emily Silva of Intervale graduated with a M.A. degree in music conducting; Hailee Tilton of Madison graduated magna cum laude with a BS degree in nursing; Andrew Leduc of North Conway graduated cum laude with a B.S. degree in accounting; Kherry Rober of North Conway graduated with a B.S. degree in program and event management; Peter Donohoe of North Conway graduated with a B.S. degree in marketing; Jill Goss of Tamworth graduated with a M.S. degree in primary care family nurse practitioner; Maria Adele Fenwick of Tamworth graduated with a Ph.D degree in national resources and environmental study; and Emily Simkins of Fryeburg, Maine, graduated with a B.S. degree in neuroscience and behavior.
Students who received the honor of summa cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.85-4.0; students who received the honor of magna cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.65-3.84; and students who received the honor of cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.50-3.64. Students are only graduated after the registrar’s office has certified that all degree requirements have been successfully completed. A traditional, in-person commencement ceremony will be scheduled at a future date yet to be determined.
