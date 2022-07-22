Kevin and Abby Lyman

Tammy (very proud mom) Kevin and Abby Lyman at Kevin's graduation from Berklee College of Music. Kevin's sister Abby completed her first year at Florida Gulf Coast University where she was on the dean's list. (COURTESY PHOTO)

BOSTON — Kevin Lyman of Center Conway completed his course of studies at Berklee College of Music and was awarded a bachelor of music degree in music production and engineering. he graduated Cum Laude. He plans to move to Nashville in September to pursue a career in music production.

Abby Lyman, also of Center Conway, recently completed her freshman year at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers. she was named to the dean's list both semesters. She is pursuing a degree in digital media design. she is working at Yesterday's in Jackson and will return to FGCU in August for her sophomore year.

