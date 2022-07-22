Tammy (very proud mom) Kevin and Abby Lyman at Kevin's graduation from Berklee College of Music. Kevin's sister Abby completed her first year at Florida Gulf Coast University where she was on the dean's list. (COURTESY PHOTO)
BOSTON — Kevin Lyman of Center Conway completed his course of studies at Berklee College of Music and was awarded a bachelor of music degree in music production and engineering. he graduated Cum Laude. He plans to move to Nashville in September to pursue a career in music production.
Abby Lyman, also of Center Conway, recently completed her freshman year at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers. she was named to the dean's list both semesters. She is pursuing a degree in digital media design. she is working at Yesterday's in Jackson and will return to FGCU in August for her sophomore year.
•••
BOSTON — Adam Sam of Tamworth made the dean's list at Wentworth Institute of Technology for the spring 2022 semester.
Founded in 1904, Wentworth Institute of Technology is a nationally ranked university offering career-focused education through bachelor's and graduate degree programs in areas including engineering, architecture, computing and data science, life sciences, management, and design.
BEVERLY, Mass. — Ciera MacDonald of Conway, a psychology and criminal justice major, daughter of Margaret MacDonald and Matthew MacDonald; Justin Olson of Conway, an accounting and finance major, son of Marie Olson and George Olson; and Sylvie Brustin of North Conway, an entrepreneurship major, daughter of Kathleen MacPhee and Joshua Brustin was named to the spring 2022 dean's list at Endicott College
In order to qualify for the Dean's List, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below "C," have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester.
Endicott College, the first college in the U.S. to require internships of its students, offers doctorate, master's, bachelor's and associate degree programs at its campus on the scenic coast of Beverly, Mass., with additional sites online and at U.S. and international locations.
MANCHESTER — Nicole DePaolo of Bartlett, Class of 2023, a behavioral neuroscience major, and Rosemary Carpenter of Ossipee, Class of 2025, undeclared, were named to Saint Anselm College's dean's list of high academic achievers for the second semester of the 2021-2022 school year.
To be eligible for this honor, a student must have achieved a grade point average of 3.4 or better in the semester with at least 12 credits of study which award a letter grade. A total of 555 students representing 25 states and 3 countries received this honor.
CONCORD — Shawna Demoree of West Ossipee, Jacqueline DiFonzo of North Conway, David Dolan of Glen, Brittany Furness of Jackson, Natasha Gaudette of North Conway, Shannon Grever of Center Conway, Laura Kemmett of Conway, Haley Mann of Fryeburg, Maine, and Joseph Vaughan of Conway were named to Granite State College's dean list for the 2022 winter and spring academic terms.
This achievement is reached when degree-seeking students meet the following criteria: Complete a minimum of 12 credits toward the degree, with no grade below a C and no incomplete courses, for two consecutive terms (summer/fall or winter/spring); and have a minimum combined grade point average of 3.75 for the terms under consideration, with no grade below a C during those terms.
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Ryan Ballou, a May 2022 graduate and biology major from Center Conway, and a graduate of Kennett High School; and Grace Castonguay, a junior economics major from Jackson were named to the dean's list at Saint Michael's College for the spring 2022 semester.
