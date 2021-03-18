TAMWORTH — Kenneth A. Brett School in Tamworth announces the honor roll for the second trimester 2020-2021.
Highest Honors
Jason Baker, Aidan Barnaby, Hailey Boynton, Melissa Bunker, Sabrina Cook, Lily Gordon, Cassidy Littlefield, Sarah Priestman, Austin Silvia, David Silvia, Logan Troon, Jordanna Twiss and Aaliyah Wade
High honors
Shayna Battles, Jade Baumann, Thaisae Caler, Siearra Castaldo, Beckett Freberg, Clint Hale, Jordyn Hassan, Annabelle Longo, Isac Nelson, Michael Tavares and Sophia Taylor.
Honors
Rylee Barnaby, William Grieb, Jacob Haughey, Benjamin Johnson, Bryce Moores, Emma Robblee and Ross Stephens.
