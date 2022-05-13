BARTLETT — The Kenneth A. Brett School announced the honor roll for the second trimester 2021-2022

Highest Honors

Jason Baker, Lily Gordon, Pearl Hewson, Sarah Mascaro, Allijah Noung, Taylor Ouellette, Madison Paquette and Hannah Stenger

High honors

Aidan Barnaby, Marquis Fils-Twomey, Devyn Glencross, Clint Hale, Elaina Ladd, Boramey Noung, Emma Robblee and Aaliyah Wade.

Honors

Rylee Barnaby, Jade Baumann, Talyn Blackman, Thaisae Caler, Siearra Castaldo, Faith Jacobs, Keegan Jay, Jasmine Judge and Dakota Thibodeau.

