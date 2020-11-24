BRUNSWICK, Maine — Bowdoin College held its annual Sarah and James Bowdoin Day ceremony virtually Friday, Oct. 23, to honor those undergraduates who distinguish themselves with excellence in scholarship.
Those students who are designated Sarah and James Bowdoin Scholars are in the top (highest GPA) 20 percent of each class for the previous academic year. In addition, those scholars who earned a GPA of 4.0 are designated Sarah and James Bowdoin Book Award winners.
Nina Badger of Jackson is a member of the Bowdoin College Class of 2022.
Badger is earning a major in psychology and government and legal studies.
The Sarah and James Bowdoin Scholar designation honors James Bowdoin III and his wife, Sarah. James Bowdoin III was the earliest patron of the College and was instrumental in its founding in 1794. Sarah Bowdoin also gave many gifts to the College, including most of the Bowdoin family portraits in the collection of the Bowdoin College Museum of Art.
Bowdoin College has been educating leaders on the coast of Maine since the dawn of the American republic. Founded in 1794, Bowdoin is a highly selective college of approximately 1,800 students of distinction from across America and around the world. Bowdoin offers Bachelor of Arts degrees in more than 40 majors, including interdisciplinary programs. A Bowdoin liberal arts education and residential life experience instill principled leadership, lifelong learning, and service to the common good.
Visit Bowdoin College online at Bowdoin.edu and follow the college on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
