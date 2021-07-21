MANCHESTER — Saint Anselm College student Jessica Long of Moultonborough, a politics major in the Class of 2022, has been inducted into the Tau Chapter of the Delta Epsilon Sigma National Scholastic Honor Society for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Students are considered for membership if they have completed at least 50 percent of the credit requirements for their degree and are ranked in the top 20 percent of their class. Candidates also must have demonstrated dedication to intellectual activity and service to their community.
In addition, Long has been inducted into the New Hampshire Beta chapter of Pi Gamma Mu, an international honor society for social sciences, for the 2020-2021 academic year.
