PORTSMOUTH — Jessica Hodgkins, a 2020 honors graduate of University of New Hampshire majoring in medical microbiology, participated in graduation ceremonies on May 23.
She is currently employed in the research and development department at Lonza Laboratories in Portstmouth, N.H.
Lonza, headquartered in Switzerland, is a leading global provider of integrated health care solutions — lately notable for providing components in Moderna vaccine.
Hodgkins is the daughter of proud parents Kelly Drew on Intervale and Fred Hodgkins of Bartlett, N.H. Her maternal grandparents are Di and Lloyd Drew of Intervale. Her paternal grandparents are Nancy Hodgkins and the late Fred Hodgkins Sr. of Bartlett.
Her family is looking forward to the new discoveries she will make in the bio-organics field.
