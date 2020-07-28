SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Springfield College has named Grace Condon from Brownfield, Maine, to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2020 spring semester.
Condon is studying health science/pre-physician assistant.
Springfield College is an independent, nonprofit, coeducational institution founded in 1885.
For more information, go to springfieldcollege.edu.
