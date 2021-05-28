KHS Academic Awards - Ella Chandler

Kennett High Student Body President Ella Chandler (right) received the Calculus Award, which was presented by math teacher Corinne Reidy in Gary Millen Stadium. Ella had just returned with her KHS girls’ lacrosse teammates after winning the first varsity game in the program’s history at Laconia earlier in the day. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Kennett High pulled off its largest event on the campus in more than 14 months when the annual Academic Awards were held in Gary Millen Stadium on May 17. Students were masked for the awards and families socially distanced, according to Superintendent Kevin Richard.

“I thought it was a really nice celebration of kids and their families,” Richard said Wednesday. “We had a good crowd, probably between 150 to 200 people.”

Gov. Chris Sununu may have lifted the statewide mask mandate on April 15, but the SAU 9 and SAU 13 school districts have kept their students masked for safety concerns.

The National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week released new guidelines, saying fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in public places.

“It’s a little bit awkward right now,” Richard said. “People are wondering when to mask and when not to. The key piece is the kids aren’t vaccinated, so we ask folks to be considerate and mask up on school grounds.”

Awards presented Tuesday night included:

Valedictorian: Kathryn Hawkes

Salutatorian: Ava Jarell

Career Tech Students of the Year: Cayleigh Mohla and Grace Ruddy

Ken Norton Award: Kathryn Hawkes

Baush & Lomb Award: Owen Henley

Gary Millen Award: Atticus Fayle

Semper Fidelis Award: Thomas Troon and Hayleigh Young

Dick Smith Award (art): Nick Riley

Dick Smith Award (photography): Cayleigh Mohla

Computer Science Student of the Year: Emeree Dawe-Moody

CADD Student of the Year: Shalin Mehta

Business Student of the Year: Nichole Lockhart-Rios

Health Science Technology Student of the Year: Jozelyn Henry

STEM Aviation & Aerospace Student of the Year: Noah Keefe

Construction Trades Student of the Year: Cameron Leavitt

Visual Media Student of the Year: Cayleigh Mohla

Teacher Education Student of the Year: Madison Garside

Advanced Manufacturing Student of the Year: Kevin Fay

Automotive Student of the Year: Jonathan Vaughan

Culinary Arts Student of the Year: Ebany Spurlock

Marketing Student of the Year: Emma Arnold

Task Force Eagle Award: Brayden McGaffigan

ELO Student of the Year: Anthony Papetti

Literature Awards: Giselle Bennett, Jessica Hill, William McCarthy, Madeline McGrath and Rosalie Sherlock

Writing Awards: Samantha Habert-Jacques, Mario Lanciaux, Allie Lash, Jade Phillips, Maddie Quinn, Alex Sam, Sophie Saunders, Christina Solomon, Dylan Sportum and Rylie Walker

Communications Awards: Camden Bailey, Alexis Gunn and Dalton Petell

AP English Award (AP Lit): Atticus Fayle, Owen Henley and Nicole Lockhart-Rios

AP English Award (AP Lang): Krishna Garg and Eve Paglierani

Precalculus Award: Camden Bailey, Katherine Brooks and Krishna Garg

Trigonometry Award: Julia Silvia

Geometry Award: Isabella Patry, Alex Sam and Sophie Saunders

Algebra Award: Leah Alkalay, Abigail Brewster, Kaia Chakravadhanula, Addey Lees and Jake Young

Calculus Award: Ella Chandler and Grace Ruddy

Statistics Award: Owen Henley and Greer Merrill

Personal Finance Award: Connor Buck and Riley Gavett

Math League Award: Bryce Hill

Physical Science Award: Hannah Norris-Parsons, Leah Paglierani, Samantha Rider, Sophie Saunders, Olivia Scott and Samantha Sidoti

Biology Award: Emerson Duval and Makaylah Hall

Chemistry Award: Michael Keegan and Greer Merrill

Physics Award: Kathryn Hawkes

Anatomy & Physiology Award: Jocelyn Anzaldi

Environmental Science Award: Summer Mohla

Earth Science Award: Aubrey Narducci

World Cultures Award: Sophie Saunders, Rylie Walker and Ivy Zipf.

History Award: Grant Barahona, Kaela Boothby, Theo Castonguay, Kaia Chakravadhanula, Bryn Fayle, WillIngham, Kat Lawson, Braelyn Mullen, Spencer Ogren and Anthony Papetti

AP Social Studies Award: Aidyn Cassetta-Chapman, Ava Jarell and Jordan Meier

Spanish Award: Sophie Saunders, Christina Solomon and Danica Trinh.

French Award: Kaia Chakravadhanula, Charlotte Nourse, Grace Ruddy and Lilla Synnott

Physical Education Award: Catherine Shackford, Samantha Sidoti and Thomas Troon

Health Award: Allie Hussey snd Sophie Saunders

Studio Arts Award: Jacalyn Cox, Bryn Fayle and KennedyScully

Performing Arts Award: Cameron Day, Taylor Garland, Riley Gavett, Grace Goodman, Cody Hamlin and Charlotte Nourse

Conway School Board Class of 2021 Awards (All A’s): Samuel Alkalay, Kaela Boothby, Brianna Boynton, Ella Chandler, Parker Coleman, Shannon Derby, Milarepa Dorji, Hannah Dutton, Atticus Fayle, Alexis Gunn, Zachary Haughey, Kathryn Hawkes, Bryce Hill, Ava Jarell, Jaden Judge, Nicole Lockhart-Rios, Joseph Nile, Nikolas Oaks, Anthony Papetti, Sierra Parsons, Amee Patel, Dalton Petell, Grace Ruddy, Eric Schandor, Aidan Sherlock, Madeline Stewart and Logan Violette

Conway School Board Class of 2021 Awards (A’s and 1 B): Amelia Anzaldi, Matthew Constantino, Olivia Curry, Harrison Keeler, Elizabeth Koroski and Cameron Leavitt

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.