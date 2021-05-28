CONWAY — Kennett High pulled off its largest event on the campus in more than 14 months when the annual Academic Awards were held in Gary Millen Stadium on May 17. Students were masked for the awards and families socially distanced, according to Superintendent Kevin Richard.
“I thought it was a really nice celebration of kids and their families,” Richard said Wednesday. “We had a good crowd, probably between 150 to 200 people.”
Gov. Chris Sununu may have lifted the statewide mask mandate on April 15, but the SAU 9 and SAU 13 school districts have kept their students masked for safety concerns.
The National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week released new guidelines, saying fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in public places.
“It’s a little bit awkward right now,” Richard said. “People are wondering when to mask and when not to. The key piece is the kids aren’t vaccinated, so we ask folks to be considerate and mask up on school grounds.”
Awards presented Tuesday night included:
Valedictorian: Kathryn Hawkes
Salutatorian: Ava Jarell
Career Tech Students of the Year: Cayleigh Mohla and Grace Ruddy
Ken Norton Award: Kathryn Hawkes
Baush & Lomb Award: Owen Henley
Gary Millen Award: Atticus Fayle
Semper Fidelis Award: Thomas Troon and Hayleigh Young
Dick Smith Award (art): Nick Riley
Dick Smith Award (photography): Cayleigh Mohla
Computer Science Student of the Year: Emeree Dawe-Moody
CADD Student of the Year: Shalin Mehta
Business Student of the Year: Nichole Lockhart-Rios
Health Science Technology Student of the Year: Jozelyn Henry
STEM Aviation & Aerospace Student of the Year: Noah Keefe
Construction Trades Student of the Year: Cameron Leavitt
Visual Media Student of the Year: Cayleigh Mohla
Teacher Education Student of the Year: Madison Garside
Advanced Manufacturing Student of the Year: Kevin Fay
Automotive Student of the Year: Jonathan Vaughan
Culinary Arts Student of the Year: Ebany Spurlock
Marketing Student of the Year: Emma Arnold
Task Force Eagle Award: Brayden McGaffigan
ELO Student of the Year: Anthony Papetti
Literature Awards: Giselle Bennett, Jessica Hill, William McCarthy, Madeline McGrath and Rosalie Sherlock
Writing Awards: Samantha Habert-Jacques, Mario Lanciaux, Allie Lash, Jade Phillips, Maddie Quinn, Alex Sam, Sophie Saunders, Christina Solomon, Dylan Sportum and Rylie Walker
Communications Awards: Camden Bailey, Alexis Gunn and Dalton Petell
AP English Award (AP Lit): Atticus Fayle, Owen Henley and Nicole Lockhart-Rios
AP English Award (AP Lang): Krishna Garg and Eve Paglierani
Precalculus Award: Camden Bailey, Katherine Brooks and Krishna Garg
Trigonometry Award: Julia Silvia
Geometry Award: Isabella Patry, Alex Sam and Sophie Saunders
Algebra Award: Leah Alkalay, Abigail Brewster, Kaia Chakravadhanula, Addey Lees and Jake Young
Calculus Award: Ella Chandler and Grace Ruddy
Statistics Award: Owen Henley and Greer Merrill
Personal Finance Award: Connor Buck and Riley Gavett
Math League Award: Bryce Hill
Physical Science Award: Hannah Norris-Parsons, Leah Paglierani, Samantha Rider, Sophie Saunders, Olivia Scott and Samantha Sidoti
Biology Award: Emerson Duval and Makaylah Hall
Chemistry Award: Michael Keegan and Greer Merrill
Physics Award: Kathryn Hawkes
Anatomy & Physiology Award: Jocelyn Anzaldi
Environmental Science Award: Summer Mohla
Earth Science Award: Aubrey Narducci
World Cultures Award: Sophie Saunders, Rylie Walker and Ivy Zipf.
History Award: Grant Barahona, Kaela Boothby, Theo Castonguay, Kaia Chakravadhanula, Bryn Fayle, WillIngham, Kat Lawson, Braelyn Mullen, Spencer Ogren and Anthony Papetti
AP Social Studies Award: Aidyn Cassetta-Chapman, Ava Jarell and Jordan Meier
Spanish Award: Sophie Saunders, Christina Solomon and Danica Trinh.
French Award: Kaia Chakravadhanula, Charlotte Nourse, Grace Ruddy and Lilla Synnott
Physical Education Award: Catherine Shackford, Samantha Sidoti and Thomas Troon
Health Award: Allie Hussey snd Sophie Saunders
Studio Arts Award: Jacalyn Cox, Bryn Fayle and KennedyScully
Performing Arts Award: Cameron Day, Taylor Garland, Riley Gavett, Grace Goodman, Cody Hamlin and Charlotte Nourse
Conway School Board Class of 2021 Awards (All A’s): Samuel Alkalay, Kaela Boothby, Brianna Boynton, Ella Chandler, Parker Coleman, Shannon Derby, Milarepa Dorji, Hannah Dutton, Atticus Fayle, Alexis Gunn, Zachary Haughey, Kathryn Hawkes, Bryce Hill, Ava Jarell, Jaden Judge, Nicole Lockhart-Rios, Joseph Nile, Nikolas Oaks, Anthony Papetti, Sierra Parsons, Amee Patel, Dalton Petell, Grace Ruddy, Eric Schandor, Aidan Sherlock, Madeline Stewart and Logan Violette
Conway School Board Class of 2021 Awards (A’s and 1 B): Amelia Anzaldi, Matthew Constantino, Olivia Curry, Harrison Keeler, Elizabeth Koroski and Cameron Leavitt
