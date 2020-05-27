Alexa LaRusso of North Conway, N.H., graduated from the University of New Hampshire on May 16, 2020. He/she earned a bachelor's degree in communication/business applications.
Students are only graduated after the registrar's office has certified that all degree requirements have been successfully completed. Participating in the commencement ceremony is the act of honoring and celebrating academic achievement.
The University of New Hampshire, founded in 1866, is a world-class public research university with the feel of a New England liberal arts college.
For information, go to unh.edu.
