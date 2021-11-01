Marlena Amitie Bellini was born Oct. 27, 2021, at the Memorial Hospital Family Birthing Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.
The parents are Royce and Samantha Bellini of North Conway.
She joins siblings Bridget 5, Enzo 3 and Gianni 1.
Paternal grandparents are Anthony and Amitie Bellini of North Conway.
