Wynn James Stovall-Russell was born to Gwyneth Stovall and Christopher Russell of Glen, N.H., on Aug. 21, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces. He joins Dane, 7, Boyd, 5, Crew, 3, and Hart, 1. The maternal grandparents are Kristen and Bryan Stovall of Portsmouth, R.I. The paternal grandparents are Carl and Krista Russell of Newport R.I., and Beth Russell of Warren, R.I. The maternal great-grandmother is Camilla Chappell of Portsmouth, R.I. The paternal great-grandparents Jean and Paul Russell of Wakefield, R.I.
