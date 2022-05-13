Truett Jeffrey Tabor was born to Jesse Tabor and Krista Sullivan of North Conway, N.H., on April 26, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway. He weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces. The grandparents are Jeffrey and Linda Sullivan of Center Conway, N.H., and the late Stanley and the late Doreen Tabor of Albany, N.H. The great-grandmother is Marilyn Elliott of North Conway.

