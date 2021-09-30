Sawyer Joseph Difiore was born to Carl DiFiore and Brooke DiFiore of Center Conway, N.H., at the Family Birthing Center in Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H., on Sept. 23, 2021. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces. The maternal grandparents are Jeff and Trudi Findlen of Brownfield, Maine, and Scott Smith of Mars Hill, Maine. The paternal grandparents are Joe and Janice DiFiore of North Conway. The paternal great-grandmother is Anny DiFiore of Rivier, Mass.

