Sawyer Joseph Difiore was born to Carl DiFiore and Brooke DiFiore of Center Conway, N.H., at the Family Birthing Center in Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H., on Sept. 23, 2021. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces. The maternal grandparents are Jeff and Trudi Findlen of Brownfield, Maine, and Scott Smith of Mars Hill, Maine. The paternal grandparents are Joe and Janice DiFiore of North Conway. The paternal great-grandmother is Anny DiFiore of Rivier, Mass.
Latest News
- Sununu: Protesters crossed a line, upcoming meetings canceled
- Candidates sought for Fryeburg Water District trustee
- After a month, nursing home set to reopen
- Conway parking fee program ends season in red
- Charter school, Tech Village also battling over classroom space
- Charter school takes Economic Council to court
- Come celebrate Kelley Jon and the Eagles
- Jim’s Caddie Corner: Team USA all the way!
Daily eReach Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Conway Breaking News
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Back to drawing board for Intervale hotel developers
- 24 fully vaccinated people in N.H. die from COVID-19
- Lack of propane, missing towels lead to STR lawsuit
- Burke resigns; Steiner offers to fill school seat
- Animal shelters adapt to 'the new normal'
- Crowd protesting vax contracts shuts down Executive Council
- Eaton ZBA says no to wedding barn
- Judge rejects STR owners in KLP case
- Breakthrough infections comprise small percentage of NH COVID cases
- Medical freedom workers to start vaccine protest in Berlin
Images
Videos
Commented
- Michael Corthell: Veganism, like women's right to choose, is a social justice issue (3)
- Janice Spinney: The needs of the few (3)
- Janice DiFiore: The maple, Scenic Vista will be lost with new Intervale hotel (3)
- Jonathan H. Smith: Moderate Republican is code for someone without principles (2)
- Dick Devens: Far right of GOP scares me much more than far left of Democrats (2)
- Police: Less than half of noise complaints from STRs (2)
- Julie Webster: Tourists get upset but it is their own fault the is worker shortage (2)
- Mary Kohnke: Gov. Sununu showed lack of judgment riding train maskless (2)
- Bill Scott: Join me in filing complaints against pharmacist Peter Hill on ivermectin (2)
- Ray Gilmore: Consumed with fear (2)
- Michael Frandzel: Surprise: who knew the Taliban to first take over Texas? (1)
- Vaccinated officials get COVID, differ on need to mask (1)
- Dulcie L. Heiman: Does the Cannell family really want big, ugly hotel as its legacy? (1)
- Graham Selby: The right goes beyond alternative views, they threaten violence (1)
- Citizens oppose school board comment policy (1)
- North Country Angling: Fall trout fishing starts now (1)
- Joe Keller: Mandates are nothing new, end the pandemic by getting vaccinated (1)
- Peter Hill: Why is CDC fighting Ivermectin used to fight parasites in Africa? (1)
- Students clean up the streets for homecoming (1)
- Hiking: Remembering Bob Gordon (1)
- Linda Stetson McNall: Tree is symbol of wanton, destructive of overdevelopment (1)
- Protesters challenge vaccine mandate (1)
- Vaughn Roy: It doesn’t matter if abortion just ‘isn’t right for you’ (1)
- SAU 9 board refuses to restrict public comment (1)
- Michael Kerins: Catalucci mimics his cult leader's behavior with continued lies (1)
- William Marvel: Inconsistency, Inc. (1)
- Meghan Simone: Just too big (1)
- Bill Catalucci: Country is going to hell in a hand basket thanks to Democrats' choices (1)
- Susan Rheault: Regarding vaccines, mask wearing there is stupid and really stupid (1)
- Anita Burroughs: A farewell to moderate Republicans (1)
- Biking is big: Valley experiencing cycling boom (1)
- Back to drawing board for Intervale hotel developers (1)
- James Wrigley: Two actions the planning board must take on the Intervale hotel (1)
- Mark Hounsell: Vote GOP before American Dream turns into American Nightmare (1)
- Joe Castiglia: Without housing, worker shortage in valley will never be solved (1)
- Medical freedom fighters parade approved (1)
- Donna Bennett: Higher percentage of noise complaints caused by STRs than locals (1)
- Brian Lombard: Kenney plays politics (1)
- Bill Scott: Astounded by letters about ivermectin and CNN sexual orientation (1)
- Theodore Bosen: Answers for Donna Godin’s questions (1)
- Ann Haralambie: Can't understand why people reject science but take Ivermectin (1)
- Walter Davis: Biden losing it? Listen to Trump on meeting with the Taliban (1)
- 'Save the Tree' sit-in at Intervale hotel site (1)
- Anita Burroughs: FDA: Using ivermectin to treat COVID can be dangerous (1)
- Audrey Berry: Fond memories of The Other Store over 70 years (1)
- Conway rebuts STR owner in court (1)
- Anthony McManus: Limiting what teachers can teach dooms us to ignorance (1)
- Can maple at Intervale hotel site be saved? (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.