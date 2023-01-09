Riley Jean Rose was born to Ashley Patch and Jonathan Rose of Tamworth, N.H., on Dec. 9, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine. She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces. The grandparents are Amy Parker of Berlin, N.H., Richard Patch and Lori Stearns of Jackson, N.H., and Andrea Hood of Effingham, N.H. The great-grandparents are Les and Anne Parker of Glen, N.H., and Trula Petrell of Carver, Mass.
