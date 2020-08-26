Ollie Ryan Alward was born to Kendal Alicia Smith and Cole Jason Alward of Center Conway, N.H, on Aug. 20, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces. The grandparents are Karen and Charlie MacIver and Deb and David Alward of Center Ossipee, N.H.
