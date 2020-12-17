Nevaeh Skye Stacey-Petrie was born to Teana Stacey of Albany, N.H., and David Petrie of Conway, N.H., on Dec. 15, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce. The paternal grandparents are Kelly and Cody Harper of Albany; Brandon and Sara Stacey of Conway N.H.; and Beth and Kirk Petrie of Conway.
Latest News
