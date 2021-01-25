Leonard Maverick Lee Allen was born to Lisa Murray and Cory Allen of Lovell, Maine, on Jan. 20, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces. He joins Elisabeth Bushey, 8, and Blaine Allen, 14 months old. The grandparents are Loretta and Joe Rogerson of Bartlett. N.H.; and Wallace and Christine Allen of Lovell, Maine.
