Lainey Elyse Bolduc was born to Samantha Porter and Cody Bolduc of Freedom, N.H., on May 30, 2022, in Dover, N.H. She weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces. She joins Cole, 2. The grandparents are Stacy and Lance Bolduc of Freedom and Michelle and David Braun of Tuftonboro, N.H. The great-grandparents are Charlene Thurston of Eaton, N.H., and Anita Segnitz of Wolfeboro, N.H.
Get the paper in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Latest News
- Sununu predicts winter uptick of COVID, says, 'We are prepared'
- Third North-South roundabout work starting Monday
- Bartlett to craft its own strategic plan for the next five years
- Student-built kiosk vandalized in community forest
- E-scooters OK'd to roll in North Conway
- Tourism update, Crawford reception July 20
- Granite Outdoor Alliance to hold annual Saco paddle event July 20
- Brown cruises to first PASS win at Oxford Plains
Most Popular
Articles
- Well contamination reported in Fryeburg
- Conway teen pleads guilty to failure to report abuse of minor
- Madison doesn't want outsiders' trash
- Arrest made in Gorham murders
- Bear shuts down WMNF campground
- Ceramco owner buys Hobbs Street complex
- Duchess of Cambridge greets staff and junior players in Wimbledon appearance
- Board urged to pick school to close
- Blue Triton responds to PFAS in water
- Atwood Stadium taking shape; will be ready for fall
Images
Videos
Commented
- Mike Rice: Trump thinks he can grab anything including a steering wheel (8)
- Michael Kerins: Only way to reduce the number of guns is at the ballot box (5)
- Linda Stetson: With hotels, what a sad, sad end to our beautiful valley (4)
- Nella Thompson: The Conway Daily Sun, an industry leader in Fake News (4)
- Jonna Carter: Won't you be my neighbor? (3)
- Carroll County Democratic candidates: 50 years of progress lost (3)
- Michael Corthell: Stench of religious fundamentalism at root of abortion debate (3)
- Greg Marsello: Baffling how Sen. McConnell can ignore climate change (3)
- Susan Rheault: FOX is an embarrassing caricature, an outlet for the crazies (3)
- Quddus Snyder: Grads, our only hope (3)
- Wiliam Marvel: Rudderless (3)
- William Marvel: Transients (3)
- Joseph Dorsett Sr.: Media is misleading us that economy is fine as prices soar (3)
- Susan Rheault: The Constitution needs updating to fix Supreme Court flaws (3)
- William Marvel: Squanderlust (2)
- Terry Leavitt: Cover our candidate, now get lost (2)
- Alec Kerr: Bad faith decision (2)
- Eugene M. Long: Support Leavitt and oust the anti-American, anti-life Pappas (2)
- Teri Cosentino: On guns and abortion, the U.S. Supreme Court has lost its mind (2)
- Barry Ennis: Tourists are departing and the loons and locals are relieved (2)
- David Smolen: Closing a school will do irreparable harm to community (2)
- Frank Murphy: Enough already of Bill Marvel railing against Conway schools (2)
- Jim Pietrangelo: Letters to the editor defending Liz Bouchard did her a disservice (2)
- Eugene M.Long: 'Fake' girls should not be allowed to compete in girls sports (2)
- Economic development program to help businesses open storefronts (1)
- Selectmen mull expanding paid parking (1)
- Elizabeth Ruediger: Access is privilege (1)
- Brownfield STR ordinance fails at ballot box (1)
- Walter Davis: Gas prices are high, but nothing compared to Jan. 6 Capitol riot (1)
- Cynthia Muse: GOP of today is unlike the Republican Party of my parents (1)
- Julie Webster: It's the out-of-towners who complain about transfer station (1)
- David Olson: My flag at half-staff shows my opinion of country (1)
- Very hungry caterpillars are back, with a new name (1)
- Madison doesn't want outsiders' trash (1)
- East Conway Rd. truckers voice roundabout concerns (1)
- Well contamination reported in Fryeburg (1)
- Responds to Nathan Morin's letter (1)
- Hilton Garden Inn proposed for North Conway strip (1)
- City officials anticipate reassessment sticker shock (1)
- Obituary: Nancy Evans Burns (1)
- Bathroom committee makes headway on Whitaker (1)
- Art Micallef: Irony with Roe v. Wade is whites will sooner be in the minority (1)
- Hiker carried off Gulfside Trail dies of hypothermia (1)
- Patricia Pustell: Rep. Cordelli's bills would end education in N.H. as we know it (1)
- Stephanie Weiner: Vote for the candidates who support access to abortion (1)
- Body found floating in pond at N. Conway inn (1)
- Yellow resident stickers won't cover N. Conway Village (1)
- Susan Raymond: Sununu has shown himself to be incompetent, repeatedly (1)
- Tamworth Town Column: The Barnstormers to welcome N.H. Gay Men’s Chorus June 18 (1)
- Michael Kerins: Lots of letters this week (correctly) supporting liberal causes (1)
- Kim Fudge: SB 418 has potential to be on slippery slope to restrict voting (1)
- Maria Bustillos: Crypto down but not out (1)
- Quddus Snyder: Where's the evidence? (1)
- Tele-Talk responses: Should N.H. further restrict abortions or pass a law that codifies a right to the procedure? (1)
- Selectmen to discuss Bluebird, roundabout and bathrooms (1)
- Jack Edwin Pierce (1)
- Bill Dwyer: Northern Pass would have made power available (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.