Jem Cora Keaten was born to Bridgette Osburn and Jacob Keaten of Brownfield, Maine, on Oct. 11, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces. The maternal grandparents are Rhonda Babb and Frank Osburn of Brownfield, Maine, and Federal Way of Washington. The paternal grandparents are Mary Keaten and Dennis Keaten of Fryeburg, Maine.
Latest News
- Firefighters put out Ossipee church fire
- Judge keeps $1.25b COVID fund in Sununu’s control
- Hancock Lumber helping sponsor 'Barclay's Book Nook'
- Former Rite Aid to be auto parts store
- Candidate essays: Carroll County Commissioner District 2
- Wheels: Anti-theft: Removable steering wheels to car alarms
- Daily Sun wins reporting, marketing awards
- Snoopy I to base: 'The bagel has landed'
Daily eReach Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Conway Breaking News
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Omaha twins welcome babies just days apart; 'it was remarkable'
- Market Basket project hits a legal speedbump
- COVID-19 case reported at Kennett High
- Fire destroys Conway home on Arlberg Drive
- Realty reality: What's behind valley's red-hot home sales?
- Man whose arrest video went viral is sentenced
- Conway Main Street Project bid awarded
- Another serious fall at Cathedral Ledge
- Marijuana sales legal in Maine today, but not Fryeburg
- Police: Jaffrey man killed wife's lover, ordered her to behead him
Images
Videos
Commented
- Trump Jr. draws crowd to Lobster Trap (6)
- Knute Ogren: More important than stealing signs, is stealing people's rights (6)
- Randy Hilman: Show me the evidence to back up claims of voter fraud (6)
- Bill Catalucci: Q's picture of his butt worth a thousand words (5)
- Walter Davis: President Trump on voting by mail: Do as I say not as I do (5)
- Quddus Z. Snyder: Art of the deal president can only sell snake oil (5)
- Michael Knudson: Mooning could be a defending movement in Synder's life (4)
- Elizabeth F Kelsea: Everything about Quddus is inflated, including self (4)
- Mary Ann Shakir: Republicans are getting tired of harassment by Democrats (4)
- Steve Webster: President Trump won't tell us the truth whether he has virus (3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.