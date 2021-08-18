Jayden Steven Merrill was born to Heather McQuarrie and Jamie Merrill of Porter, Maine, on Aug. 15, 2021, at The Birth Family Birthing Center At Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 10 pounds, 6 ounces. He joins Leah Eldridge, 22, Caleb Merrill, 18, and Brynn Lajoie, 13. The maternal grandparents are Daniel and Martha McQuarrie of Windham, Maine. The paternal grandfather is Les Merrill Of Center Ossipee, N.H. The great-grandfather is Jean Reynolds of Baldwin, Maine.

