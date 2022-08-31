Hunter Daniel Philibert was born to Caleen McCarthy Bedard of Conway, N.H., and Brandon D. Philibert of Tamworth, N.H., on Aug. 30, 2022, at the Family Birthing Department at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces. He joins Avery M. Philibert, 9. The maternal grandparents are Sara McCarthy-Shafer and Harold Bedard. The paternal grandfather is Kevin D. Philibert of Tamworth. The great-grandparents are Terry and Frank McCarthy of Conway.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.