Hunter Daniel Philibert was born to Caleen McCarthy Bedard of Conway, N.H., and Brandon D. Philibert of Tamworth, N.H., on Aug. 30, 2022, at the Family Birthing Department at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces. He joins Avery M. Philibert, 9. The maternal grandparents are Sara McCarthy-Shafer and Harold Bedard. The paternal grandfather is Kevin D. Philibert of Tamworth. The great-grandparents are Terry and Frank McCarthy of Conway.
