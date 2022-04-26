Harley Meadow Elise Farnham was born to Andrianna Rowland and Benjamin Farnham of Brownfield, Maine, on April 18, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces. She joins Skylar Shovan, 14, Banyan Shovan, 12, and Evan Farnham, 12. The grandparents are John and Beverly Partridge of Brownfield, Maine, and Joanne and Robert Farnham of North Chatham, N.H. The great-grandparents are the late Rodger and Eleanor Poulin Lowell, Mass.

