Hailey Jayne Hoffman was born to Noah and Amanda Hoffman of Chocorua, N.H., on Feb. 8, 2021, in Portland, Maine. She weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce. She joins Natalie, 2½. The maternal grandparents are Mike and Deb Santa Maria of Center Conway, N.H., and Krissy and Bill Harmon of Tamworth, N.H. The paternal grandparents are Liana Tentindo-Hoffman of Hancock, N.H., and Bruce Hoffman of New Port Richey, Fla.

