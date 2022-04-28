Griffin Edward Marquis was born to Steven and Jessica Marquis on April 6, 2022, at the Family Birthing Center at Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces. He joins EdynRose Marquis, 2. The grandparents are Ed and Lynore Wagner of Center Conway, N.H., Steve Marquis of Lovell, Maine, Lynn Burris of Albany, N.H., and William Bell of Albany.

