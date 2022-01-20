Graysen Lee Roberts was born to Diana Storer and Daniel Roberts of Conway, N.H., on Jan. 16, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces. He joins Daniel,12, Dylan, 9, and Brayden, 4. The grandparents are Clifford and Elaine Storer of Madison, N.H. The great-grandparents are John and Deborah Swisher of Albany, N.H., and Tim and Laurel Roberts of Freedom, N.H.
