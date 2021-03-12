Ellie-Lyn Hazel Frost was born to Erika and Nickolas Frost of Conway, N.H., March 8, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces. She joins Winter Mae Frost age 6. The maternal grandparents are Mari Jo Wittingen of Ludington, Mich., and Jon and Elizabeth Prys of Holland, Mich. The paternal grandparents are Nancy Drew of Albany N.H., and Denis Frost of Albany. The great-grandparents are John and Joyce Wittingen of Zeeland, Mich., and Hazel Prys of Holland.
Latest News
- Oxford County Mental Health offers treatment help
- Newly formatted Tuckerman Inferno returning March 20
- Memorial urges Phase 1B folks to fill open vaccine slots
- Eagle girls win thriller, advance to Sunday championship game
- Back(country) to the future: New wave of ski touring
- Nordic Tracks: Bear Notch, best-kept secret in the White Mountains
- The Week in Review: March 6-12, 2021
- Obituary: Estelle Lillian (St. George) Ray
Daily eReach Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Conway Breaking News
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Sununu relaxes domestic travel, retail and karaoke restrictions
- Manchester man, 65, dies in tollbooth crash
- Wooden Soldier building sells for $660,000
- Judge Says No Bail for Britany Barron in Beheading Case
- Jackson teen charged with sexual assault
- Memorial opens new window for Phase 1B shots
- Fay denied another dog at sentence imposition
- Vaccinations accelerate at N.H. Motor Speedway Super Site
- Fryeburg cannabis lab OK'd for retail sales
- Polaris picks Profile Powersports for local franchise
Images
Videos
Commented
- Larry Day: I will never accept the results, Faux Joe is illegitimate president (6)
- John Hartman: With Biden our border crossings are overwhelmed (5)
- Harriet Borgerhoff: COVID-19 infections declining, my mask is going in the trash (5)
- George Clausen: Join me in fight against Biden's socialist dictatorship (4)
- Hotel, like it or not (4)
- David Smith: Laura Slitt advocates for Thanksgiving turkeys but not the unborn (4)
- Robin Heather: Report out-of-state vehicles that are coming here (3)
- Grace Ruddy: Misconception (3)
- Susan Rheault: Conservative media shaped views of Capitol rioters (3)
- State agency: No entrance fee at summit (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.