Ellie-Lyn Hazel Frost was born to Erika and Nickolas Frost of Conway, N.H., March 8, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces. She joins Winter Mae Frost age 6. The maternal grandparents are Mari Jo Wittingen of Ludington, Mich., and Jon and Elizabeth Prys of Holland, Mich. The paternal grandparents are Nancy Drew of Albany N.H., and Denis Frost of Albany. The great-grandparents are John and Joyce Wittingen of Zeeland, Mich., and Hazel Prys of Holland.

