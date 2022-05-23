Elizabeth May Kiesman was born to Grace Woods of Conway, N.H., and Nate Grant of Conway on May 21, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces. The maternal grandmother is Tara Woods of North Conway. The paternal grandparents are Rob and Jessica Kiesman of Conway. The maternal great-grandfather is Walter Loring Woods III of Dorchester, N.H. The paternal great-grandmother is Pam Grant of Conway.

