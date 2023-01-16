Elijah David Fithian was born to Isaac and Rachel Fithian of Gorham, N.H., on Jan. 12, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces. He joins Noah Fithian, 3 years old. The maternal grandparents are Robert and Robin Ross of Randolph, N.H. The paternal grandparents are Andrea Boland of Gilford, N.H., and Douglas Fithian of Madbury, N.H.
