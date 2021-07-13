Eclipse Lunae Larson

Eclipse Lunae Larson was born to Stacie (Sgrulloni) Larson and David Larson of Logan, Utah, on March 25, 2021, at Logan Regional Hospital in Logan. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces. She joins Hawken Larson, 14, Sevynne Larson, 6, and Sonnet Larson, 2. The paternal grandparents are Coral Larson of Providence, Utah, and Alan Larson of Provo, Utah. The maternal grandparents are Debbie Sgrulloni of Berlin, N.H., and the late Steven Sgrulloni. The paternal great-grandparents are Rayda Baird of Providence, Utah, Thomas Baird (deceased), Ross Larson (deceased) and Ruthann Larson (deceased). The maternal great-grandparents are Priscilla Sgrulloni (deceased), Charles Sgrulloni (deceased), Arlene Lakin (deceased) and Milton "Popeye" Lakin (deceased).

