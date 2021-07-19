Cedar Robert Behr was born to Kyle Ball and Hillary Behr of Tamworth, N.H., on July 16, 2021, at the Family Birthing Center in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces. The maternal grandparents are Sue and Karl Behr of Tamworth. The paternal grandparents are Maryanne Dunfey of Intervale, N.H., and Bob Ball of Winterport, Maine.

