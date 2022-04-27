Cannon Hazard Brown was born to Kristen and Alex Brown of Conway, N.H., on April 22, 2022, at the Family Birthing Center at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces. He joins Maddison, 12. The maternal grandparents are Bradford and Marjorie Allan of Conway, N.H., and Sherry and Ron Wood of Madison, Maine. The paternal grandparents are Blair Labella and Bruce Derr of Lee, N.H., and Lewis Brown JR and Sarah Minor of Portsmouth, N.H. The maternal great-grandparents are Robert and Betty Butters of Stowe, Maine, and Phillip Allan of Piermont, N.H. The paternal great-grandparents are Carol LaBella of South Berwick, Maine, and Lewis Brown Sr. and Mary Brown of Topsham, Maine.
Get the paper in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Latest News
- Spring Preview: Forty-six boys out for KHS lacrosse this spring
- Spring Preview: FA tennis has some talented new faces
- Spring Preview: KHS softball has its sights set on postseason play
- Spring Preview: Coach Buzzell is ready to lead the Raiders
- Spring Preview: FA boys want to control the lacrosse pace this season
- Spring Preview: Record numbers out for FA girls tennis
- Spring Preview: Strong numbers out for boys tennis at KHS
- Spring Preview: Eagles are off to a 2-4 start on the diamond
Most Popular
Articles
- Crash victim's family hires a lawyer
- Proposal unveiled for gentleman's club in Tamworth
- Fire destroys East Conway butcher shop
- 'Infinite Storm' powerfully tells true story of a Mount Washington rescue
- Residents discuss Conway Village dissolution
- Driver in library crash charged with negligent homicide
- Court date for library crash suspect postponed to May 3
- One vote puts bathroom article over the top
- Last look at Cranmore's old base lodge
- New waterpark to open at Jellystone Glen Ellis
Images
Videos
Commented
- Proposal unveiled for gentleman's club in Tamworth (7)
- Walter Davis: After latest ask of Putin, who can anymore still support Trump? (6)
- Anita Burroughs: Let's preserve the right of towns to regulate short-term rentals (5)
- Graham Selby: GOP is the clear and present danger that our country faces (4)
- Bruce Borofsky: Vote for Dems to eventually restore balance in Supreme Court (3)
- STR assoc head declares himself MWV emperor (3)
- Susan Rheault: Politicians, courts and the internet are all undermining values (3)
- Jonna Carter: Et Tu, Quddus? (3)
- Mark Sketchley: High price of gasoline is result of environmental extremism (3)
- James Pietrangelo: Recent letters from STR proponents remind me of '1984' (3)
- Frank LaFerriere: Mueller was right and Russia owns Trump (2)
- Patricia Pustell: Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation is a victory of America (2)
- Joseph Dorsett Sr.: To end war in Ukraine truth must be told that Putin has to go (2)
- Ann Borges: Ask pope to influence a pro-Russian Patriarch and save lives (2)
- Town refutes 'conspiracy theory' regarding public restrooms (2)
- Laura Slitt: No peace, no love, no health ever resulted from eating animals (2)
- Rich Luccarelli: Where does the money come from? (2)
- State reinstates O Club liquor license, levies fine (2)
- Recount for bathroom article Monday (2)
- Vaughn Roy: Big government and student loan debt (1)
- Mark Okrant: Travel industry remains vulnerable (1)
- One Fan's Opinion: The art of being a first-year coach (1)
- After calling Trump ‘f---ing crazy,’ Sununu says 'just kidding' (1)
- Obituary: Kathy J. Miller (1)
- Tele-Talk responses: What’s your opinion of SB 249, a bill that prohibits towns from banning short-term rentals? (1)
- New waterpark to open at Jellystone Glen Ellis (1)
- Ballistic vests collected for Ukraine are on their way (1)
- House hearing date set for SB 249 (1)
- Jonna Carter: Morning stars (1)
- Thibodeau challenged by Mosca for selectman's seat (1)
- Steven Connolly: Sophisticate lobbyists dominate Concord and it's all about control (1)
- Selectmen candidates face off at GOP event (1)
- Fiber optic internet coming to town (1)
- On The Mark - Janice Crawford & Mark Hounsell (1)
- No one injured in two vehicle crash on the North-South Road (1)
- Elizabeth Kelsea: Of indignations, Jonna, what about BLM, trans swimmers? (1)
- Ronald Demers: Suspending gas tax is nonsense (1)
- Cluster housing ordinance forum Thursday (1)
- O Club accused of over-serving driver in fatal crash (1)
- Jonna Carter: Evergreen? (1)
- Lovell solar ordinance passes by wide margin (1)
- Joe Lentini: I have the experience, and want to keep moving the schools forward (1)
- Eugene M. Long: Tie students' performance to pay of school administrators (1)
- TeleTalk question: Would you rather see the expansion of the rec path first go toward Fryeburg or Bartlett? (1)
- Michael Cantrell: Visitor takes issue with letter to the editor (1)
- Michael Murray: Take notice of the 16 story cell tower that will cut views in half (1)
- Quddus Snyder: A fool (1)
- William Marvel: Educating Buffy, Part 2 (1)
- Donald Moskowitz: Move military forces into western Ukraine (1)
- Steve Webster: The $400,000 for bathrooms, what a way to stick it to taxpayers (1)
- Jerry Knirk: Convoluted compromise (1)
- Jonna Carter: Contagion (1)
- Michael Callis: Sad to see Republicans being led by the nose (1)
- Obituary: Phil Murphy (1)
- MWV locals go to Concord, speak on STR bill (1)
- Public restrooms and us (1)
- NH Electric Co-op getting into the broadband game (1)
- Jonna Carter: SMAC attack (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.