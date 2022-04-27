Cannon Hazard Brown was born to Kristen and Alex Brown of Conway, N.H., on April 22, 2022, at the Family Birthing Center at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces. He joins Maddison, 12. The maternal grandparents are Bradford and Marjorie Allan of Conway, N.H., and Sherry and Ron Wood of Madison, Maine. The paternal grandparents are Blair Labella and Bruce Derr of Lee, N.H., and Lewis Brown JR and Sarah Minor of Portsmouth, N.H. The maternal great-grandparents are Robert and Betty Butters of Stowe, Maine, and Phillip Allan of Piermont, N.H. The paternal great-grandparents are Carol LaBella of South Berwick, Maine, and Lewis Brown Sr. and Mary Brown of Topsham, Maine.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.