Ava May-Ellen Hicks was born to J.C. and Mary-Jo Hicks of Fryeburg, Maine, on Aug. 17, 2022, at 3:09 p.m. at Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway, Maine. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces. She joins Dameon, 18, and Kyle, 8. The maternal grandparents are Russell and Bonnie Doe of Fryeburg. The paternal grandparents are Pamela Jones of Waterville, Maine, and John and Carmen Hicks of Brownfield, Maine. The great-grandparents are Bill and Joyce Parmenter of Fryeburg.
