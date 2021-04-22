Aliza Mae Rohena was born to Mikayla Bates and Eric Rohena of West Ossipee, N.H., on April 13, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces. She joins Raelynn Rohena, 2. The maternal grandparents are Laurie Gorham and Paul Gorham of West Ossipee; and Joe Bates and Lisa Bates of West Ossipee. The paternal grandparents are Lea Staples and Chuck Staples of Farmington, N.H.
Latest News
- Mt. Washington Hillclimb to return Aug. 13-15
- Food drive for End 68 Hours of Hunger was amazing
- Sununu: Unemployed must look for work starting May 23
- Sound of music returns to the Eagles' nest
- Memorial Hospital to reduce COVID testing hours
- Conway selectmen stay mum on rentals
- Raiders honored at Winter Sports Awards
- Obituary: Paul Morrison Schurman
Daily eReach Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Conway Breaking News
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Historic Center Conway structure torn down
- Conway selectmen to move against short-term rentals
- Madison man charged with assaulting 14-year-old girl
- Grand jury indicts Jackson teen
- Ex-Berlin official indicted on child porn charges
- Criminal complaints filed against Connifey
- This week’s Tele-Talk question: Do you think Sununu lifting the mask mandate is premature or about the right time?
- Conway voters reject short-term rental regs
- Tele-Talk responses: Do you think Sununu lifting the mask mandate is premature or about the right time?
- Conway selectmen stay mum on rentals
Images
Videos
Commented
- Robin Heather: Relocate migrants to North Conway to expand multiculturalism (7)
- Conway voters reject short-term rental regs (6)
- Conway selectmen to move against short-term rentals (6)
- Trump-branded hotel planned for Intervale Motel site (5)
- Walter Davis: Comments by Trump suggest he needs another senility test (3)
- Governor lifts statewide mask mandate (2)
- Jule Steiner: Shameful illegal immigrants get better treatment than veterans129 (2)
- Michael Corthell: Time for humanity to treat animals with respect and compassion (2)
- William Marvel: Rectifying Jackson (2)
- Laura Slitt: Eight reasons for you to consider plant proteins over animal (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.