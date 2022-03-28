Aliyah Mariah-Ann Whitman was born to Billyjo Hafford-Whitman and Shane Whitman of Ossipee, N.H., on March 14,2022 at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine. She weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces. She joins Brayden, 6½ and Paisleigh, 2½. The material grandparents are Richard and Linda Hafford of Ossipee. The paternal grandparents are Nancy Whitman of Acton, Maine, and Ralph Whitman of Plymouth, Mass.

