breakfastmeet.jpg

Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield) speaks at the breakfast meeting at The Glen House in Gorham before the Executive Council meeting Wednesday. (PAULA TRACY PHOTO)

GORHAM – In competition for about 150 years on either side of Mount Washington, officials for two iconic tourism operations were featured speakers before the governor and Executive Council meeting last Wednesday at The Glen House, a 2018-built hotel that is a sister operation to the Mount Washington Auto Road.

Officials for the Auto Road and the Cog Railway addressed councilors while getting an opportunity to hear from the new executive director of the Mount Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce Michelle Cruz and state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) who chairs the committee working on a new master plan for Mount Washington State Park at the summit of the 6,288-foot peak.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.