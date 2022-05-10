By Jaimie Crawford, Special to The Conway Daily Sun
CONWAY — Plan to include the White Mountains Outdoor, Health and Wellness Fest (Outdoor Fest), in your spring schedule.
Taking place Saturday, June 11, the festival will focus on sustainable outdoor recreation, health and wellness, and education.
Presented by the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, Outdoor Fest will encourages fitness, fun, and well-being in the Mt. Washington Valley, as well as promote safe and respectful use of the land and its natural resources.
Noteworthy aspects of the White Mountains Outdoor, Health and Wellness Fest will be: guided adventures, fitness, yoga, healthy eating, service dogs, educational opportunities, outdoor activities and gear.
Mountain Kula Yoga will be teaching yoga in North Conway's Schouler Park, while REI Coop of North Conway will be offering minor bike repairs;
Little Angels Service Dogs will be sharing its puppies with the public to help them with socialization and offering information on its programming.
Loons Point Honeybees will be offering a honeybee demo and answering questions on beekeeping, and Mt. Washington Aikido and Sakash Health and Wellness will be sharing information and offering demos on its individual practices.
In addition, SOLO will be joining the event. With 46 years of offering wilderness and emergency medical courses, SOLO has trained thousands of rescue personnel and laypeople in providing care in remote areas with little to no equipment. It will be sharing its expertise with the public at the Outdoor Fest.
Tin Can Food Co., will be serving up Bubble Tea and both sweet and savory crepes out of its vintage food truck.
If you’re a community and business member who wants to join in on the mission and the fun of the White Mountains Outdoor, Health, and Wellness Fest, vendor applications are still open and available. Go to mwvcc.org and click the White Mountains Outdoor, Health, and Wellness Fest link.
“This is an event for locals as much as it is for visitors,” says Michelle Cruz, assistant executive director of the MWVCC.
"The Outdoor Fest is another way the chamber is continuing the conversation around sustainable tourism and responsible recreation. We want to pull our entire community into that conversation, and highlight some of the valley’s amazing community members and what they do that makes living in the valley so great!”
Sponsors of this event include Memorial Hospital MaineHealth, Chalmers Insurance Group and Patriot Insurance Company, Eastern Propane, Settlers Green and White Mountains Community College.
For more information on the White Mountain Outdoor, Health and Wellness Fest, including an up-to-date schedule, visitmwv.com/chamber/white-mountains-outdoor-health-and-wellness-fest.
To learn more about planning vacations to Mount Washington Valley, go to visitmwv.com. Get all the resources you need to plan a vacation to New Hampshire during any season at visitnh.gov.
